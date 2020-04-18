Robins, Janice Lynn Long

ABINGDON, Va. With overwhelming sadness in our hearts. Janice left this life peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, to receive her angel wings with her sisters, Lisa and Lora by her side. Janice was born May 28, 1956, to the late Ralph D. Long and Lottie Sheffield. She spent a large part of her life caring for others as a Certified Nursing Assistant spreading cheer to those she cared for with kindness and compassion. She had a love for Country Music which was well known to anyone who spent time with her because she knew the words to every country music song written. After suffering a stroke which affected her speaking, she would still sing loud and proud for all to hear and amazingly while singing at times her words would be clear. She loved planting her flower gardens in the spring and maintaining them until fall making sure they always were perfect. Her strong will, her spirit and determination will forever be an inspiration for all who met her, she will forever be our hero. Fly high baby girl, enjoy singing in the angel choir as soon as you can. Janice was preceded in death by a son, Kevin "Blue" Moore; her father, Ralph D. Long; two brothers, Gary Long and Glenn Long; and two sisters, Tina Norris and Trish Johnson. She is survived by her mother, Lottie Sheffield; two daughters, Tammy Cook Billy and Crystal Wilson Ronnie; two sisters, Lisa Castle Tommy and Lora Hagy David; four grandchildren, Garrett Cook Mehgan Cambell Moore, Cody Wilson and Jacob Wilson; one great grandchild, Carson Cook; and other family. A private service will be held at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Ms. Robins.
