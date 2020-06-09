Robinette, Patricia

Arthur Johnson Arthur Johnson, 76, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was retired from Tennessee Eastman. Arthur worshiped at Mountain View United Methodist Church where he served in various capacities. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pat and Mildred Johnson. Arthur is survived by his wife of 50 years, Bettye Johnson; two sons, Jay Johnson and wife Jena, and Lee Johnson and wife Jenny Jo; eight grandchildren, Ellery, Willa, Cooper, Samuel, Joy Ruth, Nathan, Noel, and Gideon; sister, Brenda Phipps; nephew, Tony Phipps and wife Angie; niece, Cindy Phipps and husband Dave and their children, Buddy and Kelsey; and brother-in-law, Joe Lewis and wife Jan and their children, Casey and Christopher. Private graveside services will be conducted on Friday, June 12, 2020, at East Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Liz Hamilton officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain View United Methodist Church, 4405 Orebank Rd, Kingsport, TN 37664 or NFED.org Please vist www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an email condolence.
