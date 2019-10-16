Robinette, Kathryn Coalson

Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, Spencer Thomas and Hannah B Coalson; grandparents, Charlie and Sarah Coalson, and William and Molly Bailey; brothers, Charles "Chuck", and Jack and Carl Coalson; sister, Norma Armstrong; and daughters, Brenda Kay and Lisa Lynn.
She is survived by sons, Larry, David and Bobby Dean Robinette; grandchildren, TC and Allen Bowers, Brian and Travis Robinette, Lynsey Deel, Naomi Dickerson, Nathan and Phillip Robinette; several great-grandchildren; a very special niece, Christy Dawn Wood; and special caretakers, Jimmy and Jacquelyn Hightower, and their daughter, Joslyn and son, Biscuit. All of my heart and love for everything they have done for me.
She was of Baptist Faith and was a graduate of Greendale High School, class of 1952.
Services will be held at Knol Kreg Cemetary in Abingdon, Va. 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019. Honorary pallbearers will be Walt Nelles, Troy Rutherford, Herman Miller, and Danny "Doc" Rutherford. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to New Life Baptist Church Food Pantry.