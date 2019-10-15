BRISTOL, Tenn. Kathryn Coalson Robinette, 84, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee. Funeral arrangements at this time are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Online condolences can be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abingdon, Virginia is honored to serve the family of Kathryn Coalson Robinette.

