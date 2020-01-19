Roberts, Virginia Ann McCroskey

BRISTOL, Va. Virginia Ann McCroskey Roberts, age 92, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Elm Croft Assisted Living in Kingsport, Tenn. She was born in Long Island, N.Y., and moved to Washington County at age five. Virginia was a member of Fleenor Memorial Church. She was a seamstress and loving caregiver to her parents and others in need. Virginia was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Everett Glen Roberts; parents, Robert Fredrick and Ella Worley McCroskey; daughter, Glenna Roberts; brother, Donald McCroskey; half-brother, Hurley McCroskey; sister, Faye Booher; brothers-in-law, Harry Sculthorpe and Howard Carrier. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Rushing and husband, Larry; son, Howell Roberts and wife, Libby; brothers, Arthur McCroskey and wife, Carol, and Richard McCroskey and wife, Goldie; sisters, Margie Sculthorpe and Brenda Carrier; grandchildren, Joe Roberts and wife, Sarah, Lisa Cannady and husband, Mike, Belinda Rushing and spouse, Kelly Morrison, Jeni Rushing and Larry Rushing II and wife, Kimberly; great-grandchildren, Sean Cannady, Josie Roberts, Abigail Roberts, Ella Rushing and Olivia Rushing; sisters-in-law, Carol McCroskey and Peggy Roberts. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210 with Pastor Larry Glover officiating. Those attending the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at least 15 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place; Memphis, TN 38105, or @stjude.org/donate; the Shriners Children's Hospital 2900, Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or donate.lovetotherescue.org. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Virginia Ann McCroskey Roberts is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Service information
3:30PM
19415 Lee Highway
Abingdon, VA 24210