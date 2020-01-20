ATKINS, Va. Randall "Randy" Lee Roberts, age 59, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion. Randy was born in Smyth County, Va. and was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Roberts and a grandson, James Fredrick Crawley Jr. He worked at General Shale for over 33 years as a heavy equipment operator and attended Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church. Randy loved hunting, fishing and four wheeling. He had a hilarious sense of humor. Survivors include his children, Katrina Crawley and husband, James Fredrick Crawley Sr, of Marion, Matthew Roberts and wife, Brittany, of Marion, Leigha Roberts and Devon Roberts, both of Marion; mother, Loretta Mercer and husband, Bobby, of Atkins; brother, Mike Roberts and wife, Diane, of Groseclose; six grandchildren, Shane, Mason, Madison, Kameron, Kaiden, Tyler; two nephews; and several great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Rosewood Memorial Gardens in Rural Retreat. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Roberts family.
