CLEVELAND, Va. Nancy Jean Edwards Roberts, age 72, went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Nancy was born on November 10, 1946, the daughter of the late William D. and Alice Viars Edwards. She was a member of Weavers Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of forty years, Ernest L. Roberts. She is survived by daughter, Angela Michelle Phillips and husband, Emory, of Cleveland, Va.; son, Robert Todd Roberts and wife, Heather, of Bristol; brothers, William M. Edwards and wife, Wanda, of Aberdeen, Miss., and Bobby W. Edwards and wife, Melanie, of Smithville, Miss.; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Nancy Jean Roberts will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Rick Smith and the Rev. Luther Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Temple Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 until 9 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel. Serving as pallbearers will be friends and family. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneral service.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Roberts family.