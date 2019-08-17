CLEVELAND, Va. Nancy Jean Edwards Roberts, age 72, went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services for Nancy Jean Roberts will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Rick Smith and the Rev. Luther Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Temple Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 until 9 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel. Serving as pallbearers will be friends and family. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneral service.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Roberts family.
