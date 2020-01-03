Larry Gene Roberts, 70, of Bristol, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019, at his residence. Celebration of Life Services will be conducted at 4 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Suburban Christian Church, 20290 Wood Howell Rd., Bristol, Virginia 24202 with Pastor Chriss Brantt and Pastor Richard Pannell officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Memorials Processing 501 St Jude Place, Memphis , TN 38105-9959. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Roberts and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Phone - (276) 669-6141.
Roberts, Larry Gene
