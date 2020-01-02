Larry Gene Roberts, 70, of Bristol, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Bristol, Virginia on September 24, 1949, a son of the late James and Virginia Fleenor Roberts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Don and Jerry Roberts. Larry was a loving and a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Suburban Christian Church, Bristol, Virginia. Larry worked at several Flav-O-Rich locations. He was a machinist and mechanic, he loved to build things, machines and woodworking. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Helen Roberts; daughter, Charity Roberts; grandchildren, Kenny Dowell and Tuesday Dowell; sister, Sara Roberts Melkowski; twin brother, Gary Roberts and Patti; brothers, Lynn Roberts and wife, Linda, Bill Roberts and wife, Frances, Greg Roberts and wife, Margaret; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to his church family, friends and Century Hospice Staff for all the love and care shown to Larry. Celebration of Life Services will be conducted at 4 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Suburban Christian Church, 20290 Wood Howell Rd., Bristol, Virginia 24202 with Pastor Chriss Brantt and Pastor Richard Pannell officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Memorials Processing 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Roberts and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Phone - (276) 669-6141.
Service information
4:00PM
20290 Wood Howell Rd
Bristol, VA 24201