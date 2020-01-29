Larry Dean Roberts, age 62, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 27, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He loved his family dearly with special affection to his granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his dad, Megis White and mom, Ethel Roberts. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Delores C. Roberts; son, Larry D. Roberts and partner, Matthew Bishop; daughter, Rebecca (Becky) Roberts; granddaughter, Destiny Roberts; two sisters, Brenda Stone and Sharon (Michael) Jones; two brothers, Jim Roberts (Betty Brewer) and Bob (Gloria) Roberts; three nieces, Amy Stone, Lisa Roberts and Megan (Michael) Kellough; and two nephews, Freddy Owens and JL Roberts. The family would like to give a special thank you to the American Legion Post 145 and his many friends and family. The family will have a viewing from 2 until 3 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Akard Funeral Home. A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020, at American Legion Post 145. 515 Marion Ave., Bristol, Tenn. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Roberts family.
