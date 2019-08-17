Charles Edwin "Charlie" Roberts, age 72, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at his home. He was born on April 11, 1947, to the late Dave E. Roberts Jr. and Mae Repass Roberts. He retired from ABF Freight where he received the Million Mile Safe Driving Award, and previously drove for Dallas-Mavis Trucking and Mason Dixon Trucking. He also farmed cattle and was loyal to John Deere. He will be remembered as a devoted family man who was proud of his grandchildren. Charlie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patty Roberts; two children, Shannon L. Jerkins and husband, Richard, of West Jefferson, N.C., and Charles Edwin Roberts, II and wife, Nichole, of Lebanon, Va.; two sisters, Patricia Ball and husband, Richard, of Bristol, Va., and Mary R. Stinson and companion, Randy Rice, of Abingdon, Va.; eight grandchildren, Liam, Zeke, Zane, Abigail, and Sean Jerkins and Colton, Clayton, and Emerie Roberts; and two special nieces, Tammi Berry and Melissa Stinson. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Richard Jerkins officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Dale Baker, Jason Delp, Bobby Green, Eddie Lake, Wayne Powers, Randy Rice, Greg Scott, Wayne Stout, and Bryan Vencill. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 6 until 8:30 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Charles Edwin "Charlie" Roberts is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

