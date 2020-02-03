Brandy Brook Roberts Amos, 42, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at her home in Bristol, Va. She was born in Bristol, Tenn. on January 19, 1978, a daughter of the late Tammy Annette Roberts Arnold. Brandy was a graduate of Virginia High School. She was a Cashier with Andy's Market. Brandy is survived by her daughter, Kali Worley; sister, Amber Arnold; brother, Benjamin Roberts; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Celebration of life services will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Todd Crusenberry officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Bristol Humane Society, 16222 Lee Hwy., Bristol, VA 24202. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Ms. Roberts and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.