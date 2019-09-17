Mary Virginia Blevins Pullon Hord Robbins, age 88, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was a retired supervisor from Electrolux. Mary Virginia was a member of Fellowship Chapel, the Alex Todd Sunday School Class. She was also a former member of the Fellowship Chapel Choir and the Border City Eastern Star 162. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Edward and Mary Virginia Miller Blevins; brothers, Russell Blevins, Bill Blevins and Jim Blevins; and sisters, Catherine Jackson and Loretta Booker. Survivors include her husband, Billy Gene Robbins; stepdaughter, Kristi Curtin and husband, Bill, of Bristol, Tenn.; five step-grandchildren; stepson-in-law, Ralph Castle and wife, Carolyn, of Emory, Va.; brother, Bobby Lee Blevins and wife, Frances, of Bristol, Va.; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Blevins and Wyona Blevins, and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Fellowship Chapel with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ralph Castle, Bill Curtin, Allen Owens, Eddie Blevins, Chris Castle and Don White. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:30 p.m., Tuesday prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fellowship Chapel, Building Fund, 201 Crockett St., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Robbins family.