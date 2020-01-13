Sylvia Jane Baker Roark, age 80, of Chilhowie, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at her residence. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Porter officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Crumley Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.