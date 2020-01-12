Sylvia Jane Baker Roark, age 80, of Chilhowie, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at her residence. She was born October 15, 1939 in McDowell Co. W.Va., a daughter of the late Frank and Beulah Sipes Baker. Sylvia was a member of Blessed Hope Church in Marion, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Gilmer Roark; and brothers, George Lewis Sexton and Billy Baker. Survivors include her children, Danny Ray Roark, Kenneth Lee Roark, Tammy Lynette Cook and Tracy Jessee; grandchildren, Matt Roark, Victoria Morris, Erica Hollinsworth, Mariahe Pickle, Jaden Johnson, Ireland Huddleston, Megan Roark and Ashley Roark. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Porter officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Crumley Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.