ABINGDON, Va. Joseph Dale Roark, age 74, passed on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Mr. Roark was a 1964 graduate of Abingdon High School, an employee of WestingHouse for over 25 years, and retired from Federal Pacific. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Rosie Vannoy Roark; brothers, Claude, Bill, and Harmon Roark; and sisters, Agnes Smith, Beulah Price, and Maggie Arnold. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Kennedy Roark; son, Joseph Roark and wife, Katrina Hundley, of Riner, Va.; daughters, Shannon Evans and husband, John, of Radford, Va., and Karen Roark of Fredericksburg, Va.; brother, Preston Roark of Damascus, Va.; and grandchildren, Cillian, Klair, Ciaran, Toren, and Rory. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jerry Eggers officiating. Family and friends wishing to attend the service are asked to convene at the cemetery. Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Joseph Dale Roark is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).