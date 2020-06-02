Roark, Jewell Davis

Jewell Davis Roark, age 90, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on September 28, 1929, in Ashe County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Myra Osborne Davis, and she lived all of her life in the Bristol area. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Roark. Surviving include her husband, Clifford Roark; daughter, Nadean Booher and husband, Tommy; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Eastern Heights Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis Burnette officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
