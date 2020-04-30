Howard "Rusty" Michael Roark, 64, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with his Lord Sunday, April 26, 2020, in the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born in Bristol, Va. on January 28, 1956, a son of the late Jessie Bolling Roark and Mary Kate Bowman Roark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jessie Lee Roark and sister, Melissa Laura Roark Collins. Rusty was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Blountville, Tenn. He loved the Lord and going to church. He also loved football and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He worked at Kroger for five years and had also worked on a dairy farm in the past. Rusty is survived by his loving wife, Carol Robinette; daughter, Christina Marie Ervin; two stepdaughters, Lisa Chrisman and Loretta Robinette; sister, Linda Layell; brother, Mark Roark; several grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the family to help with cost of services. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr.Roark and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
