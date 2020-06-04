Eula Marion Lawson Roark, age 72, of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on January 1, 1948, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Kenneth Marion and Nora Evelyn Sproles Lawson. Eula was a lifelong resident of Bristol, until she moved to Knoxville to be close to her daughter and grandson Weston five years ago. She retired from Highlands Pathology after 25 years of service. Eula was a beautiful, giving, and strong woman who loved her family and friends until the end. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Russell Roark. Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Hughes and husband, Stephen; stepson, Christopher Roark; grandchildren, Weston, Ashton, Aaron, Leanna and Kick; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bobby Branch officiating, The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service. A sincere thank you to Caris Hospice Care for the love and support they have shown during this time. A special Thank you to Thompson Cancer Survival Center in Knoxville, Tenn. for the never ending support and care they have shown over the last 7 years. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Eula Roark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.