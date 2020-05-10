Col. William Gregory Roark, age 53, of Kingsport, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his residence. The graveside service for Greg will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor David Burrell officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Chucky Worley, Dennis Roark, Hank Roark, Dolphis Booher, Doug Fleenor, Jeff McCloud, and Darrell Pendergrass. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

