Col. William Gregory Roark, age 53, of Kingsport, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 28, 1967 in Abingdon, Va. and lived most of his life in the Bristol area. He was owner/operator of Greg's Towing Service and was an auctioneer and car dealer. Greg was a member of Mapel Grove Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his father, James Edgar Roark; and brother, James Parker Roark. Survivors include his loving and caring wife of 33 years, Melissa Danna Booher Roark; daughters, Candace Megan Roark, Mercedes Brooke Roark Worley and husband, Chucky; grandchildren, Kayden Mae Worley and Maverick William Worley; mother, Georgia Fay Lester; sisters, Peggy Harless and husband, Harold Jr., Gaynell Sargent; brother, Hank Roark and wife, Regina; favorite fur daughter, Cheyenne; and very special friend and brother-in-law, Dolphis Booher. The graveside service for Greg will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor David Burrell officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Chucky Worley, Dennis Roark, Hank Roark, Dolphis Booher, Doug Fleenor, Jeff McCloud, and Darrell Pendergrass. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

