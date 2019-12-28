The joy-bells of Heaven rang out for our precious mother on Friday, December 27, 2019, and she is now seeing the lights of that beautiful City. Born in Washington County, Va. in 1931, she was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, and dedicated her life to her family. She was a great example of a Proverbs 31 lady with an unwavering faith in the Lord. In her gentle and kind way, she touched so many and will be greatly missed. She loved going to church, gospel music, the Atlanta Braves, and her beloved horses and dogs. It was a tradition for her family to visit on Sunday afternoons and to be treated to special desserts and good times. She was preceded in death by her parents, Omer and Bithia Denton; her husband, Edsel Ringley; and her brother, Omer Lynn Denton. Survivors include her loving sister, June Baker and family; her children, Gary and wife Betty, David and wife Barbara, and Tracie Jones and husband Chris. She was very proud of her five grandchildren, Sharon Ringley, Travis Ringley, Megan Ringley Larson, Drew Ringley, and Rain Coppedge. She also dearly loved her five great-grandchildren. Geneva and Edsel were faithful members of New Grace Baptist Church. Pastor Sam Haynes and the church family were so kind to visit her often when she became unable to attend services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to her church missions fund in care of New Grace Baptist Church, 3055 W. State Street, Bristol, TN 37620. Our family wishes to thank all the kind hearts and hands at Abingdon Health and Rehab who provided exceptional care of our mom for the past six years. Per her wishes, she will be laid to rest in a private service at Mountain View Mausoleum. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Ringley and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services; ph.#: 276-669-6141.