Ringley, Brenda Ellen

Brenda Ellen Ringley, age 59, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Greystone Health Care. She was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County, Tenn. Brenda was the daughter of the late Albert and Kathleen Johnson Ringley. She was a former employee of Bob Smith Wholesale Oil Dist. She was of the Baptist faith. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Sunrise Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is serving the Ringley family.

