Riley, Novella Regina

Novella Regina Riley, 68, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, in Bristol, Tennessee. She was a daughter of the late George and Elsie Alexander. In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Riley, and four brothers. Novella was of the Baptist faith. Novella is survived by son, Steven Riley; three granddaughters; two sisters, Shirley Aaron and husband, Tom and Daphne Alexander; brother, Dariel Alexander, and several nieces and nephews. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the American Heart Association, 3101 Browns Mill Rd. Suite 6, Johnson City, TN 37604. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Riley and family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.