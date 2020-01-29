Rebecca Edelle Johnson Riffey, age 76, of Bluff City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in the Christian Care Center of Bristol. She was born in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Jene and Carrie Ruth Deckard Johnson, and she lived all of her life in the Bristol area. She was a nutritionist of Sullivan County School System. Rebecca was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Surviving include her loving husband of 56 years, Joe Riffey; children, Timothy Allen Riffey and wife, Kelly of Phoenix, Ariz., Deanna Ruth Riffey of Gary, N.C., Mathew Blake Riffey and wife, Amy; granddaughters, Morgan Riffey and Avry Riffey; sisters, Julia Littreal and husband, Larry, Debbie Carrier and husband, Cliff of Stuart, Fla.; brother, Michael Johnson and wife, Mary; several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4 to 5:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The family has chosen to make the live stream of her service available to the public. Access is available at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Event password: LGBCCN In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 216 Alders Place, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weavefuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
