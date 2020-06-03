ABINGDON, Va. Josie Riffey, 82, of Abingdon, Va., went home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was the first child born to Ernest and Polly Thomas Riffey. Josie was a caregiver all her life. To start, she cared for her family and continued her care by assisting folks in their homes. She retired from Abingdon Manor with many years of service and loyalty. Lastly, and certainly not least, she cared for her beautiful daughter, whom she loved dearly. She lived her life applying her gift of caring for others. Josie loved the Lord and attended the Lyndale Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Paul and Phillip Riffey, Katie Riffey Blevins and Lorraine Riffey. Josie is survived by her daughter, Melissa Lorraine Riffey Stout and husband, Michael, of Mtn. City, Tenn.; brothers, William (Bill Riffey) and wife, Linda, of Abingdon, and Allen Riffey and wife, Marilyn, of Abingdon; sisters, Joyce Holmes of Meadowview, Loretta McCray and husband, Gary, of Hayter's Gap, Va., Ruth Day and husband, Doug, of Ocala, Fla., Charlotte Denton and husband, Terry, of Bristol, Va., and Sharon Thomas of Abingdon; a host of nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly and that loved her in return. Josie had two great nephews who were the apples of her eye, Jaxson and River Riffey. The family would like to offer heart-felt thanks to Caris Hospice for their love and support during the trying time for Josie and the family, specifically Ashley, Tommy Jo, Miranda, Sheila, Robin Coleman, and Rebecca Blaylock. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Johnny Farmer officiating. Interment will be held at Forest Hills Memory Gardens where casket bearers will be selected from brothers and nephews. To comply with COVID-19 restrictions, attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Those wishing to express sympathy or order "Hugs from Home" online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Josie Riffey is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

To plant a tree in memory of Josie Riffey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.