ABINGDON, Va. Josie Riffey, 82, of Abingdon, Va., went home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was the first child born to Ernest and Polly Thomas Riffey. Josie was a caregiver all her life. To start, she cared for her family and continued her care by assisting folks in their homes. She retired from Abingdon Manor with many years of service and loyalty. Lastly, and certainly not least, she cared for her beautiful daughter, whom she loved dearly. She lived her life applying her gift of caring for others. Josie loved the Lord and attended the Lyndale Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Paul and Phillip Riffey, Katie Riffey Blevins and Lorraine Riffey. Josie is survived by her daughter, Melissa Lorraine Riffey Stout and husband, Michael, of Mtn. City, Tenn.; brothers, William (Bill Riffey) and wife, Linda, of Abingdon, and Allen Riffey and wife, Marilyn, of Abingdon; sisters, Joyce Holmes of Meadowview, Loretta McCray and husband, Gary, of Hayter's Gap, Va., Ruth Day and husband, Doug, of Ocala, Fla., Charlotte Denton and husband, Terry, of Bristol, Va., and Sharon Thomas of Abingdon; a host of nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly and that loved her in return. Josie had two great nephews who were the apples of her eye, Jaxson and River Riffey. The family would like to offer heart-felt thanks to Caris Hospice for their love and support during the trying time for Josie and the family, specifically Ashley, Tommy Jo, Miranda, Sheila, Robin Coleman, and Rebecca Blaylock. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Johnny Farmer officiating. Interment will be held at Forest Hills Memory Gardens where casket bearers will be selected from brothers and nephews. To comply with COVID-19 restrictions, attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Those wishing to express sympathy or order "Hugs from Home" online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Josie Riffey is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Watch Now: Washington County Sheriff's Office joint drug investigation nets 101 indictments, 40 arrests
-
Thirteen charged for attempting to smuggle drugs into Sullivan County Jail
-
NASCAR: There will be no booing of Kyle Busch at BMS today
-
Virginia officials don't plan on releasing recovery rates
-
Ratcliffe, Dr. Kelly Denise Price
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.