Riddle, Roy Lee

CASTLEWOOD, Va. Roy Lee Riddle, 90, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Abingdon Health and Rehabilitation Center in Abingdon, Virginia. He was born in Dickenson County, Virginia; son of the late Bud and Lucindy McClain Riddle. He was a retired coal miner, member of the U.M.W.A. Local #7950 and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was also a member of the Clintwood Masonic Lodge #66 A.F. & A.M., a member of Kazim Shrine Temple in Roanoke, Virginia, and was of the Baptist faith. He is survived by his wife, Helen Riddle; two daughters, Deborah Davis and husband, James of Abingdon, Virginia and Norma Johnson and husband, Douglas of Santee, South Carolina; two sons, David Riddle and wife, Paula of Gate City, Virginia and Kelley Riddle and wife, Debra of Castlewood, Virginia; one sister, Mae Dellinger of Grundy, Virginia; five grandchildren, Megan Riddle, Sara Roark, Madi Riddle, Josh Riddle, and Jorrdan Riddle; five great-grandchildren, Jaelyn, Kale, Allie, Wiles, and Cora; several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Roy Lee Riddle will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with Rev. Lee Kidd officiating. Committal Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia with U.M.W.A. Sub District 28 Chaplain Corp graveside rites. Family and Friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Pallbearers will be Josh Riddle, Jorrdan Riddle, Tony Robinson, Nathan Lambert, and Darrell Culbertson. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, in Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. A Masonic Memorial Service will be conducted at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday by the Clintwood Masonic Lodge #66 A.F. & A.M. Online condolences may be sent to the Riddle family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.