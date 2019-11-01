Betty Louise Richardson, 81, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Born in Lebanon, Va., on August 13, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Alynne Kiser Bragg. She was employed at Lebanon Apparel for 30 years and attended Gracewood Community Church in Lebanon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy L. Reed; sisters, Ruby Dowdy and Sue Mutter; brother, Buck Bragg; sister-in-law, Mary Sue Bragg. Survivors include her son, Thomas Reed Sr. and wife, Valerie, of Lebanon; daughter, Reba Fleenor and husband, Magnus, of Abingdon; sisters, Imogean Salyers and husband, Leonard, of Lebanon, Ida Bumgardner and husband, Johnny, of Castlewood, Va., and Rita Burks and husband, Robert, of Salem, Va.; grandchildren, Thomas Reed Jr. and wife, Melissa, Cory Reed and fianc�e, Michelle Turner, Adam Mays and wife, Crystal and Joshua Mays; six great- grandchildren and one on the way; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Special thanks to the nurses and nursing assistants at the Martha's Ridge section of Abingdon Health and Rehab, Sarah, Gail, Omagene, Candy, Becky, Jennifer, Johnathan, Teresa, Kelly, Karen, Asia, Brenda, and Deena. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Timothy Brown officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America at dementiasociety.org or PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Share memories of Betty and condolences with her family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
