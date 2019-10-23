Paula Campbell Rice, age 64, formerly of Sullivan County, Tenn., passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was born on June 10, 1955, in Harrison, Are., the daughter of the late Curtis Campbell and Ruth Frost Campbell. Paula was friendly, kind, caring and independent. She was a member of Avoca Christian Church and was formerly employed by Owen Steel in S.C. She loved cats and enjoyed 70’s Rock music.
She is survived by her sister, Brenda Retherford and husband, Dan.
In keeping with Paula’s wishes, no formal services will be held.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Lakebridge in Johnson City and the staff of Johnson City Medical Center for their care of Paula.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Ms. Rice and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.