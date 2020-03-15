ABINGDON, Va. Loretta Mae Reynolds, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven on Friday, March 13, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. A service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Eddie Gobble and the Rev. Roger Hearl officiating. A graveside service will take place 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the Forest Hills Memory Gardens, those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:40 p.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Stephon Wise, Bradley Wise, Bobby Wise, Darin Wise, Alex Jenkins and Allen Wise. Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Martin, Rev. Cliff Duncan, Guy Wise, the Rev. Jason Nunley and the Rev. Lyons Smith. Flowers will be accepted as well as donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Reynolds.

