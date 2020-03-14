ABINGDON, Va. Loretta Mae Reynolds, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was born March 18, 1936 to the late Rev. Mason Fields and Virgie Fields. She was an avid reader of the Holy Bible and one of her favorites were Psalms. She enjoyed being a home interior designer and also being a seamstress. Her devotion to her family and a firm belief in Almighty God supported her throughout her life and ultimately gave her peace. Including her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Elleen Poston and Ann Gobble; brothers, James Fields and Kenneth Fields. Loretta is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Marvin Reynolds, her dearest earthly friend; two sons, Neal R. Reynolds and wife, Glenna, Ira A. Reynolds and wife, Patricia; five daughters, Peggy Fannon and husband, John, Wanda Jenkins, Judy Wise and husband, Bobby, Debbie Wise and husband, Bradley, Ithena Powers and husband, Michael; sisters, Sue Fields and husband, Don, Marie Wooten and husband, Randy, Joyce Keith and husband, Clyde, Sheila Spencer and husband, Junior; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren with one on the way; two close friends, Kathleen Martin and Eva Syphers; also numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. A service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Eddie Gobble and the Rev. Roger Hearl officiating. A graveside service will take place 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the Forest Hills Memory Gardens, those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:40 p.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Stephon Wise, Bradley Wise, Bobby Wise, Darin Wise, Alex Jenkins and Allen Wise. Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Martin, Rev. Cliff Duncan, Guy Wise, the Rev. Jason Nunley and the Rev. Lyons Smith. Flowers will be accepted as well as donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Reynolds.
