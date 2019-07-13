Edward "Ed" J. Reynolds Jr. of Saint Simons Island, Georgia, passed away on July 9, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Bristol, Va. Mr. Reynolds graduated from Virginia Tech with 2 degrees in 1951 and 1959. Following his 4 year Navy service, he began a 30 year career with Armstrong World Industries. This enabled his family to reside in the wonderful locations of Hingham, Mass., and Lancaster, Pa. Ed was a proud member of St. Simons United Methodist Church and The Sons of The Revolution (Philadelphia chapter). His hobbies included golf, tennis, sailing, antique cars and studying American history. He is survived by his wife Nancy of 67 years; a son, Edward J. Reynolds III of Saint Simons Island and fiance Cindy Simpson of Saint Simons Island; a daughter, Judy Merrick of Plymouth, Mass.; grandchildren, Teddy and Miranda Reynolds of Henrico, Va., Matt and Jessi Merrick of Wareham, Mass., and Chris and Sarah Merrick of Wyndmoor, Pa., as well as six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kelley Reynolds. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July, 16, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Ed will be laid to rest in Bristol, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.