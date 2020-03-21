Reynolds, Joyce Warren

Joyce Warren Reynolds, age 80, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at The Rehab Center of Bristol. She was born on July 13, 1939, in Abingdon, Va., to the late Wilmer C. Warren and Winnie F. Hearl Warren. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Lonnie G. Reynolds. Joyce enjoyed flowers. She loved reading her Bible and especially loved her grandchildren. She was a member of West Hills Baptist Church. Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Rebecca Kite of North Dakota; son, Jason Reynolds and wife, Stephanie, of Kingsport, Tenn.; grandchildren, Brittany, Taylor, Piper, Matthew and Bryce; sister, Loretta Slemp and husband, Hugh, of Mountain City, Tenn.; brother, Dale Warren and wife, Sue, of Texas; special niece, Leslie Dannhardt; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Interment will be held at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Joyce Warren Reynolds has entrusted her care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.
