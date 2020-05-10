ABINGDON, Va. James Stanley Reynolds went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home. James was born on August 12, 1925, to the late John Henry Reynolds and Laura Tedder Reynolds. James was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Florence Reynolds; daughter, Jane Reynolds Hearl; son, Gary Blair Reynolds; sister, Minnie Nunley; and brothers, Warden and Paul Reynolds. James is survived by his son, Larry Gene Reynolds and wife, Patty, of Abingdon, Va.; daughter, Karen Reynolds Wimmer and companion, Rick Russell, of Marion, Va.; brother, Marvin Reynolds; sister, Beulah Nunley; six grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. James loved the LORD . Psalms 116:15 Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints. James retired from VDOT after 31 years of dedicated service. He was highly regarded and loved by all that knew him. James never met a stranger. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be a private graveside service in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Roger Hearl officiating. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of James Stanley Reynolds is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

To plant a tree in memory of James Reynolds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries