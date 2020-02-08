Gladys "Bybe" Rouse Reynolds, age 64, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Gladys was born on June 29, 1955, in Johnson County, Tenn., to Jackson Rouse and the late Nellie Wilson Rouse. She was a member of High Point Baptist Church and loved taking care of her babies. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, William Charles Reynolds; her mother, Nellie Wilson Rouse; brother, Jackie Rouse; niece, Ashley Rouse; and step grandson, Christian Reynolds. Gladys is survived by her dad, Jackson Rouse; her sisters, Debbie Smith (James) and Lois Stophel (Mark); her daughter, Courtney Brown (Cory); her boy, John Rouse (Heather); stepson, Wayne Reynolds (Amy); grandchildren, Amber and Ellie; step grandchildren, Kenzie, Kari, Emmanuel, Grayson, and McKinnley; and very special nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own. Special thank you to her dialysis family and Johnston Memorial Hospital 3rd floor doctors and nurses. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Pastor Roger Boyer and Pastor Robby Coggins officiating. The committal service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park with Cory Brown, Jackie Ray Rouse-Frye, Austin Rouse-Frye, Jonathan Rouse, Tanner Armstrong and Rocky Coalson serving as pallbearers. Gary Rouse and Clifton Rouse will serve as honorary pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time for service on Sunday. Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service is serving the family of Gladys "Bybe" Rouse Reynolds.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
7:00PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
2:00PM
21674 Monroe Rd
Damascus, VA 24236