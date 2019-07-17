MEADOWVIEW, Va. Thomas Franklin Repass, 91, of Meadowview, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Woodland Hills Christian Church, 13108 Lindell Rd., Meadowview, Va. 24361. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Knollkreg Memorial Park. Military honors will be provided by the United States Navy Honors Team and the Virginia Highlands Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Repass.