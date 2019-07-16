MEADOWVIEW, Va. Thomas Franklin Repass, 91, of Meadowview, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home. He was born January 23, 1928, in Meadowview, Va., to the late William H. Repass and Katherine Davis Repass. He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during World War II and was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad as a signal foreman. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Christian Church in Meadowview. Survivors include his wife, Geneva McCracken Repass; two children, Ben Repass and wife, Brenda, and Sharon Widener and husband, Harvey; five grandchildren, Heather Conklin (Dean), Matthew Repass (Marcee), Benjamin Repass, Andrew Widener (Tara), and Eliza Slate (Jammie); eleven great grandchildren, Jackson and Noah Conklin, "Little Dean" Thomas Repass II, Jenna Repass, Ainsley Repass, Quetin Repass, Clara Repass, Abbey Widener, Linsey Widener, Lucy Widener, and Adalyn Slate; as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Woodland Hills Christian Church, 13108 Lindell Rd., Meadowview, Va. 24361. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Knollkreg Memorial Park. Military honors will be provided by the United States Navy Honors Team and the Virginia Highlands Veterans Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Andrew Widener, Matthew Repass, Benjamin Repass, Dean Conklin, Jammie Slate, Jackson Conklin, and Noah Conklin, and Thomas Repass II. Honorary pallbearers will be Benny Weaver, Buddy McNew, Charlie Lowdermilk, Bill Mink, Ray Shelton, Robert Vannoy, Harvey Widener, Fred Buckles, Kirby Lloyd, and Charlie Darnell. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Repass.