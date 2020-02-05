Remines, Dr. H.P.

ABINGDON, Va. Dr. H. P. Remines, 87, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee. He was born in Williamsburg, Kentucky, on February 21, 1932, to the late Harold and Eva Mullins Remines. H.P. graduated from Clintwood High School in 1952. Following his graduation, he attended Virginia Tech until moving to the Medical College of Virginia to pursue a degree in Dental Surgery. After graduating from MCV in 1958, Dr. Remines began his dental practice in St. Paul, Virginia until his retirement in 2000. H.P. was a member of Omicron Kappa Upsilon, Psi Omega Fraternity, as well as holding a sixty-year membership with the Virginia Dental Association. Dr. Remines served his community not only as its primary dentist but by holding a seat on the Wise County School Board. He was a Golden Hokie, the love held by H.P. for his alma mater was unmatched. Over the course of many years, he supported Virginia Tech athletics by his presence and unwavering optimism. He is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Nadine Powers Remines; two daughters, Joan Hall and Jane Greenough; two stepdaughters, Kathy Morefield Hincher and Beth A. Morefield; several grandchildren including two special grandsons, Jared A. Hincher and Adam C. Turner. A memorial service for Dr. H. P. Remines will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia, with Dr. Robert Countiss officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Health Wagon, P.O. Box 770, Wise, VA 24293 or online at https://thehealthwagon.org. Online condolences may be sent to the Remines family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
