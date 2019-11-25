MEADOWVIEW, Va. Amy Nicole ReMine, 31, of Meadowview, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was born May 15, 1988, in Washington County, Va., and was a lifelong resident of the area. Amy was a graduate of Holston High School. She loved softball and participating in beauty pageants. She was nurse and also a member of Damascus Road Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Jack Trent; maternal grandfather, Marion Spiva; and an uncle, Eddie Trent. Survivors include her parents, Andy and Linda Trent of Meadowview, Va.; two daughters, Katelyn Remine and Khloe Remine of the home; one brother, Russell Trent and wife, Karen, of Meadowview, Va.; paternal grandmother, Mae "Granny" Trent; maternal grandmother, Brenda "Mamaw" Spiva; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Johnston Memorial Hospital and Orlando Health for the care shown during this time. A special thank you to Dr. Shoroye, Dr. Davis, Dr. Thomas, and Dr. Kelly. A special thank you to all the churches for their love and help. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Damascus Road Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the church with the Rev. John E. Massey Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Russell Trent, Danny Salyers, D.C. Cobler, Tim Nutter, Josh Milhorne, Jeremy Remine, Todd Miller, Emery Reid and Frankie O'Quinn. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Shortridge, Damascus Little League, SWVA Elite Punishers Travel Ball team, her family and many friends. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA, 24210 is honored to serve the ReMine family.