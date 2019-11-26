MEADOWVIEW, Va. Amy Nicole ReMine, 31, of Meadowview, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the church with the Rev. John E. Massey Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Russell Trent, Danny Salyers, D.C. Cobler, Tim Nutter, Josh Milhorne, Jeremy Remine, Todd Miller, Emery Reid and Frankie O'Quinn. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Shortridge, Damascus Little League, SWVA Elite Punishers Travel Ball team, her family and many friends. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 is honored to serve the Arnold family.

