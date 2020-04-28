Reid, Stuart Rolland

Stuart Rolland Reid, age 98, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born on June 17, 1921, in Tarlton, Ohio to parents, Fred Nolan Reid and Tirzah Leota Spangler Reid. Stuart graduated from North High School (Columbus) in 1938. He ran varsity track while attending The Ohio State University, winning the 440-yard dash in 1946 and earning his Business Administration degree the same year. Stuart married Alva Spicer Reid, the love of his life, at Virginia Avenue Methodist Church on June 29, 1949. He worked for Southern Maid, then Bristol Floral Company before beginning a lengthy career as the Credit Manager for Mitchell-Powers Hardware Company. He never missed a day of work. An exemplary member of the greatest generation, Stuart served his country on active duty during World War II for two years as a Second Lieutenant for the 437th Troop Carrier Command in the Army Air Force. He was awarded an Air Medal for airlifting supplies to the Allied troops during the Battle of the Bulge. Stuart graduated at Randolph Field in Texas as a twin-engine flying instructor and was honorably discharged from the Air Force Reserves in 1959. His subsequent job with Mitchell-Powers allowed Stuart and Alva to travel the world, a pursuit they adored. He strongly encouraged his family to travel as well, which they did with his support and blessing. His love of learning manifested in Sunday school lessons with his peers; and in retirement, led him and Alva to universities across the United States through the elder hostel program. This inseparable couple enjoyed daily walks, playing bridge, and bicycling. They were active members of the Methodist Church. Stuart was a true Christian; he lived the lessons taught in the Bible by displaying empathy and genuine compassion toward every human being he encountered. Additionally, he humbly revealed his altruistic nature by caring for his children, family, neighbors, and community, by never knowing a stranger, by helping those in need through charity, and by choosing gentleness always. Experiencing life's most difficult heartbreaks, he showed all who knew him the power of resiliency. Stuart was kind and sweet. He never touted his own accomplishments, placing importance instead on caring for, loving, honoring, and protecting his family. His love of tennis, his legendary sweet tooth, and his choice of favorite room in the house (the back porch) have been passed on to his family who will forever miss his sense of humor, quick wit, and constancy. Stuart's sincerest wish for us all of us is for hope, health, and happiness. Stuart is survived by daughter, Amy Reid of Bristol; brother, Ned Reid (Arlene) of Florida; granddaughters, Jennifer Rasnick (Ben) of Knoxville, Elizabeth Mueller (John Kyle) of Warsaw, Ind., and Susan Reid of Knoxville. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Robert Reid, and Katherine Mueller, and Allison and Bennett Rasnick; as well as many well-loved nieces and nephews. Stuart was preceded in death by his mother and father; wife, Alva Reid; children, Susan Denise and Stuart Spicer Reid; and brother, Jack Reid. A bold and glorious celebration of Stuart's life with friends and family will be held sometime in the future. Comments are welcome on the guestbook at www.akardfuneralhome.com. Instead of flowers, his family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Holston United Methodist Home for Children, the Salvation Army, or local charity or church of your choice.
