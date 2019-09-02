CHILHOWIE, Va. Lisa K. Reid, 49, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Crossville, Tenn. Lisa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Homer and Judy Reid, and Doug and Lucille Powell. Survivors include her parents, Jim and Pat Reid of Chilhowie; one uncle, Bill Reid and wife Connie of Stuarts Draft, Va. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in the Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Avery Sheets officiating. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Reid Family.

