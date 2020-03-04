Margie Alice Reedy, age 75, of Jewell Ridge, Virginia, passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born on December 28, 1944, in Tazewell, Virginia, the daughter of the late Marvin Proffitt and Vinie Agnes Byrd Proffitt. She was a lifelong residence of the area and the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Wanda H. Reedy; son, Ronnie Reedy; sisters, Hazel Shelton and Peggy Shook; and brothers, Roger, Larry, Marvin, and Donnie Proffitt. Those that remain to carry on her spirit are her daughter, Patty Smith and husband, Richard, of Jewell Ridge, Va.; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and a host of family friends. A funeral service for Margie A. Reedy will be held 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Horne and the Rev. Roger Shook officiating. Entombment will follow at the Clinch Valley Memorial Cemetery in Richlands, Virginia. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends Friday evening, March 6, 2020, from 6 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
Service information
6:00PM-9:00PM
1401 2nd Street
Richlands, VA 24641
12:00PM
1401 2nd Street
Richlands, VA 24641
