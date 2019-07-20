Joe Henry Reedy Jr. On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Joe Henry Reedy Jr. passed away after a courageous fight with cancer at the age of 61. Joe was born on February 8, 1958, in Arlington, Virginia, to Joe H. Reedy Sr. and Helen R. Holmes Reedy. He was an employee of Bristol Compressors for 20 plus years and earned his Master of Business Administration from Averett University. On July 4, 1990, Joe met his lifelong partner, Patricia Ingle, and together they raised their son, Derick Reedy. Joe had a passion for handiwork and was considered a jack of all trades. He was also interested in genealogy and was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Sr., and his mother, Helen. He is survived by his partner, Patricia; his son, Derick; daughter-in-law, Jennifer; his sisters, Debbie Reedy and her partner, Jerry Brill, and Cathy Lee with her husband, Ron; and one expected grandchild, Ryleigh; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at the LDS Church in Bristol, Virginia, on Friday, July 26, 2019, with a gathering of friends and family beginning at 6 p.m., and service to follow at 7 p.m. The church is located at 13 Heritage Dr, Bristol, VA 24201. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be sent to the Kidney Cancer Association.