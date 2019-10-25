CHILHOWIE, Va. Everett "Kyle" Reedy, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. Kyle was born in Grayson Co. to the late Willie Eugene and Mazy Faye Plummer Reedy. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Kate Reedy Hall, and brother, William Howard Reedy. Kyle retired after many years of service from the U.S. Civil Service. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having received Good Conduct Medal and AF Longevity Service Award. He enjoyed spending his time working outside around his house. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary A. Reedy of Chilhowie; brother, Elmer "Mack" Reedy and wife, Ella Mae of Troutdale; sister, Winnie Ruth Hart of Alvin, Texas; nieces and nephews, Sharon Buchanan, Marcia Edwards, Jeff Hall, Gary Hall, Shelia Bisson, Barbara White, and Tammy Blackburn, Eddie Hart, Jr., Kristi Nelson; and special friend and neighbor, Carl Day. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church in Atkins, with Pastor Mike Sage and Pastor Dusty Reedy officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery in Rugby, Va. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Full military honors will be rendered by the Grayson County Honor Guard. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Reedy family.
In memory
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
