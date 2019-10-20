CHILHOWIE, Va. Kathleen Glenna Reedy Anders, age 74, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Glen Finley and Mary Haga Reedy and was preceded in death by her first husband, Chester Lee Reedy; her second husband, Jimmy Lee Anders; her daughter, Debbie Couch; and her siblings, Darlene Lowe, Marsh Finley, and Ford Finley. Kathleen was a caretaker for many years and loved canning and playing bingo. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and loved her family and her neighbors. She is survived by her children, Sherry Reedy and fiancé, Kevin Pennington, of Chilhowie, Va., and Michael Reedy and fiancée, Jody McConnell, of Abingdon, Va.; grandchildren, Billy Campbell and wife, Rhonda, Scotty Campbell of Groseclose, Va., April Dunn and fiancé, Matthew Gates, of Rich Valley, Austin Couch of Chilhowie, Va., Amy Greer, Brandon Lowe, Autumn Reedy, and Michael Reedy Jr.; siblings, Wayne Finley of Meadowview, Va., and Doyle Finley of Md.; several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends also survive. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Konnarock Baptist Church with Pastor Dennis Eller and Pastor Jerry Fritz officiating. Interment will follow in the Laurel Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Chilhowie Rescue Squad. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the family of Kathleen Anders.