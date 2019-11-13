Kenneth "Cotton" Reed Kenneth "Cotton" Reed, 84, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in the Ballad Hospice House, Bristol, Tennessee. He was born in McRoberts, Kentucky on May 4, 1935, a son of the late George and Hazel Murphy Reed. Cotton was a lifelong resident of Bristol, Tennessee. Kenneth was a loving and a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Cotton is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Josephine Reed; children, Bridget L. Cox Dawson and Babette Winchell and husband, Scott. "Gramps" is also survived by his adoring grandchildren, Dustin and Sherry Miller, Megan Large, Brandon Dawson, and Stacey Winchell; great-grandchildren, Kaley Winter, Chloe Miller, Brandon Dawson, Bella Chandler, Emmie Large, Beckham Large and Bryson Dawson; two very special friends that were very special, Donnie Hatcher and Randall Richards. He also leaves behind many loved friends, family and his church family at Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church, Bristol, Tenn. No public services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Reed and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.