SUGAR GROVE, Va. Krystal Lynn Ray, age 34, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Smyth County Community Hospital. Krystal was born in Wythe County, Va., and was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Cathy Tuggle. She was employed with Virginia Premier Hospice. She received the employee of the year award and was loved by all her patients. She was a loving mother who enjoyed spending time with her sons. Survivors include her husband, Shade Ray; her sons, Dalton Ray and Wyatt Ray; her parents, James Eddy Cress and Rhonda Cress; sister, Amber Halsey and husband, Travis; brother, James Eddy Cress Jr. and wife, Gina; grandparents, Earl and Mary Lou Goff; aunt and uncle, Joey and Janice Evans; and several other loving family members. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the First Church of God in Atkins, with the Reverend Don McGregor officiating. Interment will follow at the Ridgedale Cemetery in Rich Valley. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 12, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the First Church of God in Atkins. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Ray family.