Billy H. "Bill" Ray, age 85, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was born in War, W.Va. to the late Howard and Ellen Ray. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Dean Ray. Bill graduated from ETSU where he played baseball. He was drafted into the Army and spent 2 years. The last one was in Korea, as a Cryptographer. He returned home, and worked for Sullivan County Health Dept. for 43 years. Bill loved to travel, doing projects around the house, loved watching baseball, and played for the Bluff City Vols for many years. His favorite team was the Boston Red Sox, and his favorite player was Ted Williams. Bill was a generous person, and was always helping someone in need. He was a member of Bluff City Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty M. Ray; three sons, Dean Ray and wife, Crissie, Steve Ray and wife, Cristina, and Jeff Ray; two grandchildren, Justin and Cristina Ray; two stepsons, Mike McClelland and wife, Susan and Tyler McClelland; and step grandson, Nick Kummer. A private graveside service will be held at Sunrise Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Ray officiating. Pallbearers will be Justin Ray, Richard Denny, David Rutherford, Lindsey Winegar, Steve Braswell and Brent Morton. Honorary pallbearers are Dan Mahoney, Scott McClelland, Ronnie Jarrett, Luther Icenhour, Larry Jarrett, Bluff City Vols, Phil Carrier, Wallace Jarrett, and Dr. Stephen May. Junior pallbearers will be Jace and Eli Winegar. In memory of Bill, do a good deed, help someone in need, and be kind to one another. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holston Methodist Children's Home, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
